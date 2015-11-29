Virtual Tourist – Final Fantasy XIV 11/29/15

Morning!

Pulled back muscles are no fun! Boo!

Final Fantasy XIV

Limsa Lominsa

Limsa Lominsa has a very cool look to it.

Lots of areas connected by bridges. And all the lovely spires.

They are very much into banners and flags. 🙂

At night, it looks lovely as well

The city is by the sea.

You can learn fishing at the Fisherman’s Guild on this level.

Cute little guys, no?

Not so cute… 😛

Inside the ship at the dock.

Strangest crew of a ship ever! Dancing and drinking. lol.

Lovely cloud cover.

See what I mean about it looking lovely at night?

Fascinating place.

Head of the Fisherman’s Guild. 🙂

Holiday weekend is about over. Didn’t get as much done as I’d hoped. Oh well….