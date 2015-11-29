Virtual Tourist – Final Fantasy XIV 11/29/15

Morning!
Final Fantasy XIV
Limsa Lominsa
Limsa Lominsa has a very cool look to it.
Lots of areas connected by bridges. And all the lovely spires.
They are very much into banners and flags. 🙂
At night, it looks lovely as well
The city is by the sea.
You can learn fishing at the Fisherman’s Guild on this level.
Cute little guys, no?
Not so cute… 😛
Inside the ship at the dock.
Strangest crew of a ship ever! Dancing and drinking. lol.
Lovely cloud cover.
See what I mean about it looking lovely at night?
Fascinating place.
Head of the Fisherman’s Guild. 🙂
Holiday weekend is about over. Didn't get as much done as I'd hoped. Oh well….
