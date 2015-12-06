Virtual Tourist – Final Fantasy XIV 12/6/15

Morning all!

Final Fantasy XIV

Limsa Lominsa

Like the giant trees in New Gridania, these are the peaceful wanderers in Limsa Lominsa’s nearby environs.

Are these glowing, flying jelly fish cool or what?

Birds with crazy eyes!

Isn’t this a beautiful creature? So cool looking. (It is my understanding that some of the creatures and sights can only be seen in specific types of weather or times of day!)

Windmills by the sea coast.

So tranquil at night.

Most of the construction in and outside Limsa Lominsa is in this white limestone.

Beautiful, no?

Some neat armor. Also love the look of the other guy – so 3 Musketeers. 🙂

Kobolds or goblins, can’t remember which. Cute in a weird way.

Ah! Look at that sunset!

Inside Limsa Lominsa. The red banners contain the symbol of the city. A viking ship in a sea of blood, significant of their role during the war with the Galeans, if I recall correctly.

The city at night. Neat lighthouse in the distance.

Bunny ears!

May your coming week be fab!