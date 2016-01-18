Mind Sieve

Mind Sieve 1/18/16

Must remember NOT to update Themes in WordPress. Totally botched some of my css and a couple of features. *cry*

Social Media/Author Platform

 

Author Newsletters: 6 Tips for Smart Strategies by Jami Gold. So behind on mine…Got locked out of MailChimp, too. *groan* (Having more than one Google Authenticator can get messy! Wah!)

23 Tools and Tips for Social Media Marketers by Michael Stelzner – so many tools, so little time!

 

Writing Advice

This Month’s Tip Do You Make Yourself Clear, Part 2: 10 Tips to Make Your Writing Clear by Shel Horowitz – Simple but useful hints!

Thoughts On 2016: Making It Count by Angela at Writers Helping Writers.

