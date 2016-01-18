Must remember NOT to update Themes in WordPress. Totally botched some of my css and a couple of features. *cry*
Morning!
Fan Fun
Only Yesterday Official US Release Trailer #1 – Go Studio Ghibli!
The Secret Life of Pets Official “Snowball” Trailer – can’t wait!
Money Monster Official Trailer #1 – oh! Looks good!
Social Media/Author Platform
Author Newsletters: 6 Tips for Smart Strategies by Jami Gold. So behind on mine…Got locked out of MailChimp, too. *groan* (Having more than one Google Authenticator can get messy! Wah!)
23 Tools and Tips for Social Media Marketers by Michael Stelzner – so many tools, so little time!
Writing Advice
This Month’s Tip Do You Make Yourself Clear, Part 2: 10 Tips to Make Your Writing Clear by Shel Horowitz – Simple but useful hints!
Thoughts On 2016: Making It Count by Angela at Writers Helping Writers.
That’s all folks! (For this week anyway. :P)
One thought on “Mind Sieve 1/18/16”
Testing the comments section!