Mind Sieve 2/22/16

Greetings!

I started this early to get a full post out this week!

Midnight Special – Trailer 2 – now this looks quite interesting! Nice!

Dare Devil – Season 2 Official Trailer 1 – enjoyed 1st season so looking forward to this! 🙂

Medium for Business: The Complete Guide for Marketers by Kristi Hines at the SocialMediaExaminer. Ack! More stuff to setup and learn! 😛

Writing Advice

How to Make Beta Reading Work for Us by Jami Gold. Good things to keep in mind here!

Scream it until Their Ears Bleed: Pay the F****ng Writers! by Chuck (NSFW!!!) Wendig. (Don’t read if offended by strong language – though I have to say the topic definitely deserved some choice words! :P)