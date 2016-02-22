Greetings!
I started this early to get a full post out this week!
Fan Fun
Dare Devil – Season 2 Official Trailer 1 – enjoyed 1st season so looking forward to this! 🙂
Game of Thrones Season 6: Hall of Faces Teaser – so creepy! Eek!
Midnight Special – Trailer 2 – now this looks quite interesting! Nice!
Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice: Final Kick-Ass Trailer – booyah!
Social Media/Author Platform
Medium for Business: The Complete Guide for Marketers by Kristi Hines at the SocialMediaExaminer. Ack! More stuff to setup and learn! 😛
Writing Advice
How to Make Beta Reading Work for Us by Jami Gold. Good things to keep in mind here!
Scream it until Their Ears Bleed: Pay the F****ng Writers! by Chuck (NSFW!!!) Wendig. (Don’t read if offended by strong language – though I have to say the topic definitely deserved some choice words! :P)
Have a great week!
One thought on “Mind Sieve 2/22/16”
Thanks for the shout out! And that Midnight Special looks really interesting–thanks for sharing that. 🙂