Mind Sieve 2/29/16

Pete’s Dragon Teaser Trailer – whaaaat? Oh I am there! 🙂 Looks like a more grownup version. No singing either – too bad…

Taboo Official Trailer – FX Show that is coming. Looks dark!

Social Media/Author Platform

Facebook Launches Canvas: This Week in Social Media by Grace Duffy from the Social Media Examiner. Dang there’s a lot of new stuff this week! Eek!

How to Promote Your Blog Posts on Twitter by Lauren Dugan at Social Times.