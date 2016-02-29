Morning!
Fan Fun
Penny Dreadful Season 3 Teaser – YES!
Taboo Official Trailer – FX Show that is coming. Looks dark!
Pete’s Dragon Teaser Trailer – whaaaat? Oh I am there! 🙂 Looks like a more grownup version. No singing either – too bad…
Social Media/Author Platform
Facebook Launches Canvas: This Week in Social Media by Grace Duffy from the Social Media Examiner. Dang there’s a lot of new stuff this week! Eek!
How to Promote Your Blog Posts on Twitter by Lauren Dugan at Social Times.
Writing Advice
Writing Skills: Beginner vs. Advanced by Jami Gold.
How to Make EVERY Page of Your Story Interesting by Alex Limberg at Kristen Lamb’s blog.
Have a great week! 🙂
2 thoughts on “Mind Sieve 2/29/16”
Pete’s Dragon is one of those movies I found charming as a kid but thought was stupid when I got older. It could be interesting to revisit the story with a more timeless approach.
By the way, thanks for the shout out to my blog! 🙂
No worries! Thanks for the great content. Yeah, will have to see what they do with Pete’s Dragon. One of the songs from the original still pokes up in my mind now and again. (Slice him up, dice him up!) Heh heh. And it looks like comments are finally working right too. Yay!