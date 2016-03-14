Another MONDAY!
Fan Fun
Captain America: Civil War Official Trailer #2 – huh, not especially excited as to where this seems to be going. *pout* (And no, it has nothing to do with Spidey. Ironman calling him Underoos? Priceless! lmao)
Hardcore Henry Official Trailer – love the concept, but probably will have to skip it. Looks like a motion sickness nightmare for me. 😛
Black Road Official Trailer – Sci-Fi thriller. Looks bizarre!
Social Media/Author Platform
Pinterest Promoted Pins Open For All: This Week in Social Media by Grace Duffy at the SocialMediaExaminer. The bit about Pinterest was weird to me. The stuff has been available to me for a long time. There are bonuses for signing up for stuff early! 🙂 Still, there’s so much out there!
Writing Advice
How to Weave Story Elements and Avoid Info Dumps by Jami Gold. Great post!
Self-Care for Writers by Jami Gold. (Yeppers! Double the Jami today! She’s been on a roll!) 🙂 Lots of great advice here. 🙂
Good luck this week! (and every week.) 🙂
3 thoughts on “Mind Sieve 3/14/16”
Aww, thanks so much for the double shout out! 🙂
Ugh, I’m with you on the Hardcore Henry one. I’d heard that a first-person shooter movie was coming, but I can’t even watch carousels without feeling motion sickness. LOL!
The original Cloverfield movie was right at the edge for me. We sat toward the back of the theater so I could focus on other things if needed. 🙂 But this new movie looks so much worse for motion issues.
Cloverfield killed me AND hubby. 10 minutes in we were out of there. Shakycam messes me up. 🙂 If sitting way in the back helped you, I need to keep that in mind. 🙂
It was still borderline for me the whole time, but it did help give me a wider field of view for seeing the edges of the screen and the rest of the theater. 🙂