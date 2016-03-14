Mind Sieve 3/14/16

Another MONDAY!

Fan Fun

Captain America: Civil War Official Trailer #2 – huh, not especially excited as to where this seems to be going. *pout* (And no, it has nothing to do with Spidey. Ironman calling him Underoos? Priceless! lmao)

Hardcore Henry Official Trailer – love the concept, but probably will have to skip it. Looks like a motion sickness nightmare for me. 😛

Black Road Official Trailer – Sci-Fi thriller. Looks bizarre!