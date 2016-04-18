Mind Sieve

Mind Sieve 4/18/16

Going to be a super wet week down in Texas!

 

Fan Fun

 

Doctor Strange Teaser Trailer – YES! (Weird that they’ve changed the Ancient One to a woman…) And they have the window! Sweet!

Suicide Squad Blitz Trailer – this is going to be fun! Heh heh.

For Kaiju fans! Godzilla Resurgence trailer – something looks very wrong with Godzilla. Eek! (Japanese title looks like Shin Gojira – so possibly it is Twin Godzilla?)

Our Kind of Traitor Official Trailer #1 – should be fun!

 

Social Media/Author Platform

20+ Social Media Hacks and Tips From the Pros by Lisa D. Jenkins at the SocialMedia Examiner. Some truly interesting tips. Will keep you very busy for a while. lol

 

Writing Advice

Writing Building Blocks: Paragraph Breaks & Voice by Jami Gold. Nice informative stuff in here!

My time is up. Hope you have a great week!

