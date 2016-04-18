Going to be a super wet week down in Texas!
Fan Fun
Doctor Strange Teaser Trailer – YES! (Weird that they’ve changed the Ancient One to a woman…) And they have the window! Sweet!
Suicide Squad Blitz Trailer – this is going to be fun! Heh heh.
For Kaiju fans! Godzilla Resurgence trailer – something looks very wrong with Godzilla. Eek! (Japanese title looks like Shin Gojira – so possibly it is Twin Godzilla?)
Our Kind of Traitor Official Trailer #1 – should be fun!
Social Media/Author Platform
20+ Social Media Hacks and Tips From the Pros by Lisa D. Jenkins at the SocialMedia Examiner. Some truly interesting tips. Will keep you very busy for a while. lol
Writing Advice
Writing Building Blocks: Paragraph Breaks & Voice by Jami Gold. Nice informative stuff in here!
My time is up. Hope you have a great week!
One thought on “Mind Sieve 4/18/16”
Oh! I hadn’t seen that Traitor trailer before. Nice! 😀
And thanks for the shout out!