Small Business Saturday 11/26/16

11/26/16 is Small Business Saturday. A day to support and celebrate small business all over the US. You can get more info from the official site here.

As a small press author, all my publishers are small businesses. So I figured I’d go ahead and highlight them here as part of the celebration! (And so you know who to blame for what. Heh heh.)

Small Business Saturday - HardShell Word Factory

Hard Shell Word Factory (Now part of Mundania Press)

Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles by Gloria Oliver - Young Adult Fantasy novel

 

 

Small Business Saturday - Mundania Press

Mundania Press

Inner Demons by Gloria Oliver - Urban Fantasy novel

 

Small Business Saturday - Uncial Press

 

Uncial Press

Charity and Sacrifice

 

 

Small Business Saturday - Yard Dog Press

Yard Dog Press

 

 

Houston: We've Got Bubbas Anthology Four Bubbas of the Apocalypse Anthology

 

Small Business Saturday - Zumaya PublicationsZumaya Publications

In the Service of Samurai by Gloria Oliver - Young Adult Fantasy novel

Vassal of El by Gloria Oliver - Fantasy Novel

Willing Sacrifice by Gloria Oliver - Young Adult Fantasy novel

Price of Mercy by Gloria Oliver - Fantasy novel

Jewel of the Gods by Gloria Oliver - Fantasy novel

 

Please help support small businesses wherever you find them! It’s their fighting spirit that keeps us from only having cookie-cutter choices in what we read and enjoy! 🙂

 

