Small Business Saturday 11/26/16

Greetings all!

11/26/16 is Small Business Saturday. A day to support and celebrate small business all over the US. You can get more info from the official site here.

As a small press author, all my publishers are small businesses. So I figured I’d go ahead and highlight them here as part of the celebration! (And so you know who to blame for what. Heh heh.)

Hard Shell Word Factory (Now part of Mundania Press)

Mundania Press

Uncial Press

Yard Dog Press

Zumaya Publications

Please help support small businesses wherever you find them! It’s their fighting spirit that keeps us from only having cookie-cutter choices in what we read and enjoy! 🙂