Mind Sieve 11/28/16

Well, despite my success in having created one full Mind Sieve blog post a couple of weeks ago, work then threw me a curveball. As the saying goes – one step forward, two steps back. (Every time I think I see the light at the end of the tunnel – WHAM! It’s getting very old…) 😛

A Series of Unfortunate Events Official Trailer (2017) Netflix Series HD – YES! This looks awesome! The original film in 2004 was fabulous and the kids great. But it got ignored for Narnia (which had some of the worst acting ever!). So I am so glad to see someone else is going to give it a go. And with Neal Patrick Harris! Squee!

Rogue One – A Star Wars Story Trailer #3 – hoping they come through with this one! Woot!

Mindgamers Official Trailer – should be trippy!

