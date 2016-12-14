Picture Kaleidoscope 12/14/16

It’s been so long since I’ve done a Picture Kaleidoscope post!

Disney Cruise 2016

Civitavecchia (Rome)

The majority of my pics for Rome got accidentally deleted. Only have those I took with my phone. *cry*

After going to the Vatican, our tour guide brought us here for lunch.

Lovely restaurant with tall windows. Even has an upstairs eating area.

After lunch, we went to a section of Rome’s catacombs. No pictures allowed in the tunnels but there were some artifacts we could see before going below.

This is the lovely ceiling in the chapel in the catacombs area. Isn’t the layering and detail amazing?

Gorgeous, no?

Such awesome work!

Have a great day!