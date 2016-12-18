Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 12/18/16

Morning! Hope you’re keeping warm!

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Prague

One of the neat things about the Deus Ex universe is the cool posters. All sorts are out there. Propaganda, movies, and more. 😛

All sorts of secrets and passageways can be found in the sewer.

The local police. Some are more honest and less rude than others. There’s a major crackdown on augs for their papers.

Some lovely cobbled streets. And get a look at the snazzy cars! 🙂

Local convenience store.

This is an add incorporated into an awning. Freaked me out the first time I saw it. lol.

Inside of another local business. Love their window!

The rock to the left is dangling by wires. Modern art concept? And yes, this part of town has graffiti everywhere.

A better view of the dangling rock.

This poor place has taken a major hit. Right now it is crawling with angry mobsters. It’s an antique bookstore. Also, it houses a buddy specializing in augmentations and might be able to help me get mine back online. 😛

Have a good day!