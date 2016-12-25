Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 12/25/16

Morning, all!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Dishonored 2

Meagan Foster, captain of the Dreadful Wale (Not a misspelling but a hidden meaning I think) – a friend of Doctor Sokolov and my way out of Dunwall.

My last look at home before heading off to Karnaca – the birthplace of my father and where I need to go to rescue Solokov.

Wake up on the ship only to realize I am about to meet the Other.

So eerie, no?

And there he is. He offers Emily the same thing he offered Corvo in game 1 – otherworldly powers with which to fight my enemies.

Whales, the universe is made up of whales. Still super creepy!

Corvo’s current state.

What is likely to happen to everyone with Delilah in charge.

Emily’s dead mother, the Empress Jasmine. She will help guide me much as she did Corvo after she was assassinated.

Jasmine’s heart – the last pieces of her soul trapped within. Before us, those who have plotted to destroy all with Delilah at the center.

Hope you have a fabulous day with you and yours!