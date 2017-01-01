Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex Mankind Divided 1/1/17

Happy New Year, ya’ll!

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Fountain area near one of the smaller train stations in Prague. Old and new mixed together.

Check out those tattoos!

Throughout the game, you will find electronic newspapers. Gives you a peek at how some stories are getting spun and what’s going on around the world. 😛

The Time Machine is an antique book store. It’s sad to see what the hoodlums did to it. 🙁

Hidden lab and hiding place for the guy who can fix my augmentations. Black market service.

The master himself. A little weird, but knows his stuff. 🙂

Augmentation screen. All the blurred ones are augs Jensen did not know where in there. Someone has been messing with his body without consent… Again! (Poor guy)

Cool 3D image, no?

Garden in the sewers of an underground cult. These poor people are brainwashed by continuous bombardment into their heads. 🙁

Another section of the place.

Hope 2017 brings you lots of joy!