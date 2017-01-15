Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 1/15/17

I’m half asleep this morning. Let’s see if I can be coherent. 😛

Dishonored 2

Leaving Dunwall and heading to Karnaca

Emily has just met the Other. My daughter refused his powers (she’s crazy!) I did not. So like my father, I’ve been branded by his mark.

Emily already looks matured by her experiences. All side info or flashbacks are done in this style.

Lower hallway in Meagan’s ship. Well worn.

My first view of Karnaca. Look at that sky! Gorgeous! And the water!

View of Karnaca from the other side of the ship.

A more inland pointed view from the right side of the ship.

The main meeting place on the ship. The two boards behind Meagan fill up over time as we figure out targets and things get done.

In the last game, the problem was the plague and rats. This time around it’s blood flies. Too much glare to show you a good pic of them yet, though.

Look dead center on top of the water – a whale!

And here it is diving! What a sweet and unexpected little treat!

Stay warm out there!