Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 2/19/17

Ugh! Missed posting since I was at ConDFW last weekend and this time it was due to a 14 hour day at work! Boo. Hiss! Hiss!

Anyway….

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Magic shop! A cool place and also has vital info for one of the sewer adventures. 😛

Here’s a pic of the inside. Notice the magic fortune machine to the right.

The shop owner and former hypnotist.

Entrance to one of the subways. See how it’s a credit card ad? Hee!

Kidnapped and imprisoned paper forger. If you look closely at her shoulder, you’ll see she’s wearing plastic see through sleeves!

You can see them even better here. Almost looks like a mirage. 😛

Statue sitting outside one of the other subway stations. Love the clock tower!

Love that poster! lol. And the super modern look of this station.

This view is looking back at the station from the outside. Better view of the statue too!

No, he’s not dead. Couldn’t figure out a way to talk to him, though, so had to knock him out. The guy on the floor is the master brainwasher of the sewer cult.

Hope your Sunday is peaceful and fruitful!