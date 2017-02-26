Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 2/26/17

Greetings, all!

Yep, totally not keeping up with anything this week. 🙁 Did finally close Dec 2016 at work – yay! Now it’s time for all the reports for the auditors and the dreaded Flux. *shiver* Oh and catching up on January close. Why 2017? Why?!

Dishonored 2

Side view from the ship’s deck. I’m about to take my first trip to the mainland.

The captain gives me a few bits of advice as she prepares to drop me off.

Look at those mountains!

The buildings and people have had it rough here.

Delilah has wasted not time in making sure I get hunted down.

The streets are filled with blood. Blood from the whales they slaughter here. Pestilence lurks everywhere.

View back out to the bay from a balcony. Love that sky!

Yeah, she’s wasted no time at all.

Forlorn looking painting, no?

In the first game, there were rats everywhere spreading contagion. Now it’s red flies. This is one of their nests.

