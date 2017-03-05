Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 3/5/17

Morning, all!
Dues Ex: Mankind Divided
This picture is of something quite cool. As I was walking away from the station, I heard a conversation. It was the couple standing before the statue asking this guy to take a picture of them with their camera. What a lovely detail!
Super modern park near the data bank. You can see old fashioned buildings in the background. A mishmash of new and old.
Palisade Bank – very futuristic. Lots of imagery showing one thing but meaning something else.
Local gang boss and his underground casino. Not a nice guy. Double crosses his clients.
Customer’s blacklisted from the casino. My buddy is in the upper right. His confiscated goods are something I need.
Inside an expensive and modern apartment building. Love that lamp!
Someone is in dire need of a housekeeper!
Small park inside the apartment building. Nice, no?
Love the funky wallpaper. The weird layered deer head and the hanging ornaments was a little strange!
View from the apartment. You can see one of Palisades’ memory data storage locations. The buildings are quite awesome.
All right! Made it! Hope you have a great Sunday!