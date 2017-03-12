Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 3/12/17

Morning! Hope you’re having a great day so far!

Dishonored 2

Neat horsehead!

I do love that sky!

Lovely floor! I do so love details!

Butterflies!

That is one odd looking baby gator. Look at that tail!

A flashback scene as I approach a healing center on a separate small island.

And here is the reality. Neat how they did them in different art styles, no?

Electric carriage. It’s a weird contraption. Only seats one, maybe two people.

View back towards the city from the island. A better look at the rail system for the carriage.

Lovely and a little creepy all at once. Love it!

Have a good one!