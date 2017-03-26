Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Makind Divided 3/26/17

Mornings!

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Super creepy fortune teller machine at the magic shop. Futuristic but still as disturbing as these things sometimes look. lol.

Inside the lobby of Palisade Bank. Not a money bank, but a data bank. A really neat place!

This is a moving/undulating ceiling in the bank. So cool!

So posh! Like a canyon wall with a waterfall.

Neat turbine/motor system in the basement.

In the sewers. Poison gas all over the place!

An old station that’s been closed. Possibly from two years ago when the augmented went mad.

Sneaking around at a regular train station. Love the neat visual effect of the ceiling tiles.

The name of the restaurant was too funny. Love the look, though! And I’d eat there.

This was rather disturbing. No?

Hope you have a great Sunday! Next weekend

Next weekend, ChibiChains and I will be at Fan Expo 2017! Mark Hamill! Tim Curry! Vampire Diaries guys! And I probably won’t see any of them. Heh. But will try to share cool costume pics through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and Pinterest. 🙂