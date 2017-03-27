Mind Sieve 3/27/17

Not expecting to get far, but better something that nothing. No? 🙂

Work is still insane! I’m so behind on so many things at work and for writing. Wheee!

Wonder Woman – Official Origin Trailer – I’m really looking forward to this!

Justice League Official Trailer 1 – Looks awesome! Brand new trailer. Sweet!

Middle Earth: Shadow of War – I thought it was a movie trailer, but it’s a game trailer. Still, darn impressive video!

The Handmaid’s Tale Official Trailer – oh my! This looks good! And disturbing!

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Trailers 1 – 3 – though it seems more like 5. But the first two at least are NEW! So excited for this! 🙂 And Kurt Russel! Nice! (Nathan Fillion, too! Though he’s not in the previews :))

Okay, I better stop. Have a great week!