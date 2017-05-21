Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 5/21/17

Morning!

Hubby’s sick with a cold, and I am not far behind. Boo! The weather has been flip-flopping like crazy!

Taskforce 29 HQ

A cool thing the game peeps did. If your original rescue mission failed, you would not meet this guy at the office. But if you did! 🙂 I thought it was a nice touch that the game made a distinction.

Super cool 3D hologram, no? 🙂

This was funny and sad. This is Jensen’s workspace at HQ. The board pretty much says it all. Poor guy. (Not sure what’s up with the cereal boxes.) 😛

Back in the Streets

Coolest store front for a wristwatch no? I guess for these guys that would be very retro! 😛

Barb wire fences next to old castle defenses.

Meet the current head of the underground newspaper. He became a little bit of an issue as it appeared he’d gotten intel about HQ’s secret base. Not a good thing.

Down in the sewers. A super cool bit of graffiti!

The weird advertising is half the fun of walking around.

Is this not the cutest setup for a fast food burger joint? 🙂

One of the things Jensen does best. Crawling through vents! 😛

May the weekend find you dry and your sinuses behaving! 🙂