Virtual Tourist – Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter 5/28/17

Good morning!

Hope you’re having a fabulous weekend!

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

View of the grounds and clubhouse of the archeological society.

Some giant carved rocks appropriated for the club grounds. 😛

Scotland Yard – didn’t change from the last game, which made the new Sherlock and Watson stand out in my mind. 😛

Inside the archeological society’s clubhouse. It’s a neat place!

Some of the items donated by the members.

Long cross view of the clubhouse.

London’s sky in the morning.

Steelworks factory for fences and statues. Also a giant puzzle on how to get into the owner’s office!

An unusual bedroom belonging to one of the suspects.

Loved this thing!!!!! A world map made of metal. Once the final piece is placed, it opens a hidden chamber inside. So cool! (Pic caught it in mid opening. :))

Have a great day!