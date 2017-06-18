Virtual Tourist – Obduction 6/18/17

Happy Father’s Day!

Obduction

Sadly, I am going to have to quit playing this gorgeous game. 🙁 I don’t know the exact reason, but every time I play it I get ill. No baud rate settings, so can’t tweak that. The visual range didn’t seem to make a difference. This is not the type of game you can play in 10 minutes bursts either. Waaaaahhhh!!!!

Finally made it up to a higher area ledge I could not reach before. 😛

Such a cool and eerie landscape.

High above all others! Bwahahaha!

I found an odd device. What it does, I was not expecting!

Middle of doing what it does. Freaky!

It’s a transporter, but not as you’d expect. Same spot, just different reality? I just went from desert scape to lush jungle.

I still see the signs I do in the other dimension/location/possibility?

Plants, moss, flowers, and more.

The path leads to this gate. Can see tantalizing things beyond but can’t get in!

The transport device glows a different color from this end. So neat!

May all the Dad’s out there have a fabulous Father’s Day!