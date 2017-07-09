Virtual Tourist – Secret World 7/9/17

Morning everyone!

During the July 4th weekend, Funcom made their supernatural MMO called Secret World Legends a free to play game.

Looked interesting, so we gave it a shot. Been loving it so far! Like that there are a variety mission types – main storyline, investigative, side quests, but the most unusual part that sets the MMO aside is that there are also puzzles within the game. There are even achievements for not being seen/caught during your mission. It makes the MMO act a lot like a regular PC game. Sweet!

Finally remembered to go locate how to take screen pics in the game, so I’m farther along than the beginning on these.

This is part of an underground pyramid hidden inside a normal-seeming cemetery. To the right is a trapped floor. You have to step on only the tiles with the symbol on the wall. (Have not yet figured out how to do pics without the UI. Sorry!)

Lovely hieroglyphics!

They’ve done a nice job on the textures too!

The cobwebs came out nicely! Great for the atmosphere.

Isn’t this corridor just too awesome? They obviously did some research.

Those are some gargantuan doors!

War Machine Robot I had to deactivate and then get info out of. This was a sneak part of the mission as being seen by him before deactivation would mean my death! (He got me the first time, too! Wah!)

Look at the back of the picture. See those giant tentacle things? This is what this war is about. A neat section of the tutorial/game where you are placed inside the body of someone who’s died and get to see a glimpse of what the societies are fighting against. Eek! (We don’t win. Then you get to wake up.) 😛

A better view of one of the tentacles. Yes, they have mouths! Eek! (Just noticed the Orochi building! Those guys are scientists and more involved in containment but are not aligned with any of the three secret societies you get to pick to join.

That’s me waking up. Every since the bee with glowing pollen flew into my mouth while I slept, life has gotten very weird. Two weeks of hell. And then they came for me, just as I was finally getting a grip of the energy that seems to course through me.

They have great voice acting on the characters. And one was a giant surprise! Tim Russ! He played Tuvok on Star Trek Voyager! How cool is that?! (Went to IMDB ands starting looking at the lists of voice actors, and they got all sorts of cool people doing the voices for this! Dang!)

Hope you have a fabulous Sunday!