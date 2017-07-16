Virtual Tourist – Secret World Legends 7/16/17

Morning!
Quarter End has proved as harrying as usual this quarter. Ugh. There are still reports and more to do. One of the ladies came in sick last week, and I am horrified that I might have caught whatever she had. Noooooooooo!
Anyway, more peeks into…
Secret World Legends
Two weeks after the bee flew into my mouth, I have finally learned to control my new found power.
That’s when they come for me.
(I should have lightened these up! Argh!) He is a representative of the Dragon. They believe in controlled chaos.
My first view of the streets of Seoul, Korea.
Following butterflies to get to one of the Dragon’s places. Yes, butterflies!
A gentleman who gives me some insight into what I am getting into as well as the other major players out there.
More tattoos! This lady is about to send me on a mental trip. She’s also a major tease. 😛
Did I mention she’s a tease? 😛
Hope your coming weeks is more fun than mine! 😛