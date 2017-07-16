Virtual Tourist – Secret World Legends 7/16/17

Morning!

Quarter End has proved as harrying as usual this quarter. Ugh. There are still reports and more to do. One of the ladies came in sick last week, and I am horrified that I might have caught whatever she had. Noooooooooo!

Anyway, more peeks into…

Secret World Legends

Two weeks after the bee flew into my mouth, I have finally learned to control my new found power.

That’s when they come for me.

(I should have lightened these up! Argh!) He is a representative of the Dragon. They believe in controlled chaos.

My first view of the streets of Seoul, Korea.

Nice work!

Following butterflies to get to one of the Dragon’s places. Yes, butterflies!

A gentleman who gives me some insight into what I am getting into as well as the other major players out there.

Look at all those tattoos!

More tattoos! This lady is about to send me on a mental trip. She’s also a major tease. 😛

Did I mention she’s a tease? 😛

Hope your coming weeks is more fun than mine! 😛