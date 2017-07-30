Virtual Tourist – Secret World Legends 7/30/17

Morning!

Haven’t been able to do movie reviews the last few weeks. Just too darn busy! Figured I’d do a few quickies for the ones I have seen recently, then get on with the virtual tourist. 😛

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets – 95% gorgeous and quirky, 5% giant plot holes. 🙁

Dunkirk – decent film but could have been great! Not once did it look like 400,000 people on the beach or thousands of small boats. With CGI anymore, there was no excuse. Time issues as well. And the added noise to the soundtrack? Horrible! No blood either. Like war movies in the 40’s. Weird and disappointing. 🙁

Atomic Blonde – Awesome fight scenes. The plot was contrived, and even hubby left feeling blah about it when it was over. Said it was only worth matinee. 🙁

Secret World Legends

Since my screenshots of the character screen wouldn’t take, I found a different way to take a selfie. Bwahahahaha!

My poor unsuspecting character in the game. 😛

Dragon Cabal’s leader is the child sitting in the chair. The lady next to him is his mouthpiece.

Entrance building to get to the portal to Agartha.

The little floating square that looks like a honeycomb is very important. You will find them all over the place, many in hard to spot locations. They give you lore and legends which will help with your personal museum of the bizarre. Since you were given your powers by a bee, this seemed apt. 🙂

A closeup view of the portal itself.

Behind me, you can see where I just came from. Now I am in Agartha. A different dimension with a giant life tree.

Guardians of the tree – so steampunk. Love it! The gentleman with them introduces us to the place.

A higher view of the zone. The little lit round objects boost you up to the central tree area or take you to other portals out.

A really neat place, no?

This players jetpack is a movement boost item you can buy. Weird looking!

Inside the central tree trunk.

Hope your weekend has been fruitful and fun!