This weekend one of my publishers, Zumaya Publications LLC, is running a 30%-off sale on all titles in their company ebookstore. This is in conjunction with Overdrive’s International Read an Ebook Day.

GET $1.50 OFF ALL ZP’s EBOOKS AND CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL READ AN EBOOK DAY

Twenty years ago, some talented writers who were tired of being rejected by the New York publishers. They started a business selling the work of other talented writers in an electronic form.

Because their books cost much less than those coming from traditional publishers, they tapped a market of avid readers who were delighted to discover new authors and excellent reading. Thus the ebook industry was born.

Overdrive, the company that gets ebooks to your local library, has designated September 18 as International Read an Ebook Day.

In celebration of the industry Zumaya Publications helped pioneer, we are offering all of our titles at $1.50 off the regular price in our website bookstore.

Just fill up your shopping cart and use the coupon code 2017IEBD at checkout, and discover your new favorite authors. AND you can use the code up to three times now through Monday.

We have books for every taste. To see our offerings, choose one of our Imprint links below and see the titles available.

Happy reading!

If you want to find mine, specifically, you’ll spot them in the Otherworlds and Thresholds Imprints. 😛