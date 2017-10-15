Morning!

The movie this week was Foreigner with Jackie Chan and Pirce Brosnan. Convoluted bugger, but good. Only nitpick was people not raising any eyebrows (including Jackie) about needing a second explosion to figure out who was the bomber. Great fight scenes.

Doing a new (to me) game this week. I played Wolfenstein back when it was a 2D game! Wow, has it changed since then! So impressive I finally gave in and took pics. So here you go. 😛

Wolfenstein The New Order (2014)

This is after we’ve been shot down as the WWII bombers tried to make it over to the German base. That thing above is a walking, giant weapon of death!

Cyber dog. The German’s in this game are way more technologically advanced than we are. These dogs are mean and super tough!

Here’s the big weapon doing its thing!

One of the foot soldiers. Everything about them seems high tech.

Inside the outer rim of the giant bunker.

No doubt as to whom the base belongs to. 😛

Was trying to take a pic showing the super cool looking German fighters and some of our bombers going past.

Motivational poster. 😛

Warning signs and some big missiles! Eek!

Found a way into the main area of the bunker without having to go in through the giant metal doors. 😛

One neat thing so far is that using different weapons and skills will unlock others. Like using a knife for silent sneak attacks ended up opening a skill where I could throw the knife and get them that way as well. 🙂

Hope you have a fabulous day!