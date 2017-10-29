Morning, all!

Mini- Movie Review – Geostorm – impressive special effects, bad science, and guys, the software would have been the first thing they should have checked!!!!! 😛

Wolfenstein The New Order

Inside the citadel walls heading towards the big guns

US fighters and the cool German ones. Flying too fast to get a good pic. See the red trails? That’s one of them.

Good view of the hulking behemoth walking the beach and US craft coming to battle it.

Fortress/castle within the citadel walls.

Met up with my unit. We’re about to try to climb the thing from the outside.

Our main target, General Deathhead. Nasty, nasty man. As I will find out later. Ugh!

That’s William Blazkowicz, the person we play. He is one tough SOB.

Going up the wall. Like Batman and Robin! Except it’s way more dangerous. 😛

View climbing up the side of the wall of the fortress/castle. Germans will pop out the windows and fire down on us. Ugh!

This was so unexpected! US bomber crashed into the fortress sight above us! Eek!

Have a great day!