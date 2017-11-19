Greetings all!

I wanted to share a fun promotion that happens right after Black Friday. It’s called:

Small Business Saturday!

Basically, it’s a day use to promote small businesses. Independent companies doing their best to make headway in the world. This day is for showing support to these small companies and all the innovation and uniqueness they bring so we have more choices in what we buy.

As an author published by small publishing companies and with my daughter trying to run a handmade chainmail jewelry business, Small Business Saturday affects me in multiple ways.

So if you get a chance, why not add your own voice in support of small businesses this year? Add #shopsmall to your posts on Facebook, Twitter and more. You could even buy from them! 😛

Here’s a list of some I’d like to recommend:

Chibi Chains – homemade chainmail jewelry!

Zumaya Publications – We Support Irresponsible Reading

Yard Dog Press – Publishing the fiction your REALLY want to read

Mundania Press – Extraordinary books by talented authors

Uncial Press