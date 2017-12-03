Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein The New Order 12/3/17

Morning!

Mini Movie Review – Coco

This film was fabulous! It had a lot of layers and a lot of surprises. Bring some hankies! It truly encapsulates the meaning of the Day of the Dead. Filled with a lot of traditional Mexican songs as well. Go see it!!!!!! My son-in-law mentioned that there’s some controversy with the Frozen short that comes before the film starts. My hubby and I had to look at each other because the Frozen short was adorable and heartfelt. Despite what some are saying, it does have a plot with consequences! Not sure how they can’t see that. Emotional damage is a consequence. Very weird…

Wolfenstein The New Order

Deathshead in the flesh. This is the point in the game where things actually start getting serious and also proves why it’s not for kids!

This is a nice view of the armored guards. These guys are tough and no longer entirely human. Deathshead is forcing me to choose between two friends. Nasty, nasty man!

To say I or Blazkowics are not conflicted is a significant error.

Got a shock as my remaining friend and I manage to escape. The game went into the beginning credits. Everything up to now was but the stage setting up the actual game. Gasp!

Yep… Very surprising! Lol.

I took shrapnel to the head, so time has progressed as I sit in a kind of limbo. 14 years elapse during a sequence of scene flashes.

I sit in a wheelchair staring out all that time. Being taken care of at this sanitorium. The caretakers there have problems of their own.

They’ve just about killed everyone, and Blazkowicz has come to his senses to take them down and try to rescue the girl!

Open hospital bedding area

Cool vehicle! Also shows the Nazi’s are still wrong. It looks like history has taken a left turn. (Which is true. Germany won the war in this reality!)

Outside view of my home for the last 14 years.

Hope you’re having a great weekend! Until next time!