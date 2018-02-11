The final programming for ConDFW 2018 is up!

This year the convention is being held on February 16 to the 18th!

Author Guest of Honor

Charlaine Harris

Artist Guest of Honor

John Picacio

They’ve changed locations this year. The convention is being held at the:

Radisson Hotel Fort Worth Fossil Creek

2540 Meacham Blvd.

Ft Worth, TX 76106

I will be a guest panelist and also be sharing a Dealer’s Room table with Chibi Chains. Below is my panel schedule.

Gloria Oliver

Friday

PROGRAMMING 3

Friday, 4 pm: History in a Nutshell: How to Pick Change Points

Panelists: Melanie Fletcher (M), Bradley H. Sinor, Julie Barrett, Gloria Oliver

There are common times in history to pick where it changes – usually just before or during wars.

However, what other important events can be used to change history? How far back do you want to go? Our authors talk about times in history that are ripe for the picking.

PROGRAMMING 2

Friday, 5 pm: Interstellar Archaeology: Part One – Initial Findings

Panelists: Mel White (M), Dusty Rainbolt, Teresa Patterson, Gloria Oliver, Robert W. Pietzsch, K. B. Bogen

Welcome to the 173rd Annual Interstellar Archaeology Symposium! We have mysterious alien artifacts in need of identification and a team of highly-trained egos xenoarchaeologists standing by! Watch the academic fur fly as they compete to give us the correct (or perhaps just the funniest) explanation of

each artifact. Stay tuned for Part 2 on Sunday, when our backup team overturns their findings!

Saturday

PROGRAMMING 2

Saturday, 10 am: Time to Hit the Blender! How to Blend Genres Together

Panelists: Tex Thompson (M), Carole Nelson Douglas, K. B. Bogen, Gloria Oliver, Patricia Burroughs

Some of the neatest stories are created when you take elements of two (or more) genres and use them together. After all, this is how Urban Fantasy was created! So, how does this work? Our authors compare and contrast ways to fit the puzzle pieces together to create something nature never intended.

Sunday

PROGRAMMING 2

Sunday, 2 pm: The Elemental Steampunk: Gadgets and Gizmos

Panelists: Larry Atchley Jr. (M), Julie Barrett, Charlayne Elizabeth Denney, Gloria Oliver

Steampunk is famous for its airships and for its steam-powered gadgets. We’ve looked at airships in the past, so it’s time to look at the gadgets. Our steampunk experts go over typical widgets used in steampunk so you can recognize them at a distance.

PROGRAMMING 2

Sunday, 3 pm: Fantasy Engineering: Building Mordor

Panelists: Tex Thompson (M), Larry Atchley Jr., Teresa Patterson, Gloria Oliver

Ever wonder how Mordor was made? Or Minas Tirith? Pick your epic fantasy of choice, and there will always be towns, castles, buildings with grandeur. Building those places takes engineering: planning rooms where events take place, escape tunnels and even secret hiding places for when the forces of darkness overwhelm you. But how detailed do you need to get? Our authors debate this and other topics.

Hope to see you all there! Should be a ton of fun!