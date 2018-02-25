Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein The New Order 2/25/18

Morning!

We have had tons of rain here. Working on staying dry and not getting another cold! Ugh!

Mini Movie Reviews!

Black Panther – 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!) – The film had loads of action, super cool tech, bits of comedy, twisted plot, and neat costumes. The lady warriors were super awesome! 🙂 Two extra scenes during the credit so stay all the way to the end!

Early Man – 3.5 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission) – Like all the works by the peeps from Wallace and Gromit, there’s a lot of fun to be found in the film. Surprisingly, the main plot ends up centering around football! (Aka Soccer) Ended up feeling very reminiscent of Terry Pratchett’s book Unseen Academicals! The film was a nice bit of fun!

Wolfenstein The New Order

Living quarters area of the hidden Rebel HQ in Berlin.

When I went to sleep at HQ – my dreams took me here. To the original Wolfenstein game! Lol.

This was so nostalgic! And the art is 2D, while your avatar stays the same. Very trippy! 🙂

This is the leader of our little band.

Heading to our next target. The text throws in a little bit of Star Wars. Perfect! 😛

The sky seems almost on fire. Armed dirigibles and mechanized armaments are everywhere.

Another friend has sacrificed his life to blow up the fortified entrance to the space museum. Not all obstacles got destroyed, however. Eek!

Inside the museum proper. Truly a cool place. The deeper you go, the more amazing it gets!

Not a sight I ever imagined. 😛 Love that they have the statues saluting. Lol. Leaves no doubt whatsoever on who it is. 😛

The German’s have a moon base! (And yes, we will be going there!) 😛

Stay healthy! Stay dry!