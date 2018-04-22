Virtual Tourist – My Time at Portia 4/22/18

My goodness! 2018 is turning out to be even more turbulent than 2016 and 2017. Oi!

Typically once I am out of the YE and audit circus, things settle down a bit. But not this year! First Quarter End was brutal. I worked three weeks worth of time in two weeks. Ugh. I’ve been a mental vegetable.

Mini Movie Reviews

Rampage – The film is another piece of fun nostalgia. It’s loosely based on the console game Rampage. It was a fun ride all the way around. George, the albino gorilla, is a hoot! 3.75 out of 5. (Hubby’s Rating: Worth full price to see again!)

Isle of Dogs – this was a fun and super quirky film. They use both stop animation and film animation. They make subtle fun of all sorts of things. The dogs are awesome. Not everyone will like it, but we thought it was great! 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth full price of admission.)

My Time at Portia

I got a new game to detox with – My Time at Portia. It is very similar, yet also different from Stardew Valley (Another fun game). The central premise of both games is to help the community, grow in skills, mine, fish, farm, scavenge, fight, and more. Aside from different mechanics and emphasis, My Time at Portia has an entirely different visual feel from Stardew Valley.

This is the central square in town. A&G Construction, Commerce Center, and the Mayor’s office are here.

Since it is a community type game, you get experience for meeting people. This is my first meeting with Sonia. One thing this game adds to the townsfolk is the ability to spar with them, plays stone-paper-scissors, or even Go. If you win, you get additional relationship points and a bit of coin (or lose coin, too!)

This is the Mayor’s office. On the right is a list of active quests. The indicator over his head shows I need to go to him for an action. (And yes, that’s me!) 🙂

Game room at Django’s restaurant. There are lots of things reminiscent of Stardew Valley.

The Civil Corps building – they help fight monsters and keep the town safe. Had to take a pic of their mascot/statue as it is a pig flying. lol.

This is a post-apocalyptic world that is once more prospering. There are ruins that can be mined for old technologies. There are factions/guilds that are pro and anti old technology.

View back towards town from the tree farm area. You can see the Church of Light on the right. They are anti old tech.

Inside the Church of Light. Quite impressive!

The murals depict some of the events before civilization collapsed.

Here humanity is rising out of the dark ages.

More weird stuff was going on in life this past week. Hopefully, things will find a neutral ground, and I can get back to a regular schedule again. *fingercrossed*