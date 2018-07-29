Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein II 7/29/18

Morning!

Mini Movie Review

Mission Impossible: Fallout – the film is a rollercoaster of non-stop action. They also throw in nostalgic bits which were excellent. Loved the mission recorder, which was a mix of super new tech (DNA matching) and original TV show (tape wheels and smoke!). Twists and red herrings abound. They also added things going wrong, annoyances to the protagonist, and other bits making this feel more like real life. Many things come back full circle. Rating: 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Paying Full Price to See Again.)

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

Yeppers, finally playing the third installment. Hubby finished it way back, but I’d not gotten to play. I bit more dizzying than the previous two, which is why I stayed away for a bit.

Blazkowicz’s Mom – he’s having a dream/nightmare. Not a good family life as it turns out.

The game picks up moments after the end of Wolfenstein The New Order. Blazkowicz is messed up. It’s a miracle he’s alive at all!

Our ragtag team’s leader. The suit allows her to walk and fight.

Blaskowicz wakes up fully when the stolen ship gets boarded. Finally finds one of the others. B has mad skills with his wheelchair. Lol. This boat is not made for the disabled.

The Doc has set up some nasty traps for the soldiers. Very nasty traps. 😛

They always have such lovely details! B pics up bits of info about Nazi America as he wheels himself through the sub.

A bittersweet reunion with Anya!

B isn’t doing good. Half hitpoints are the best he gets! But he’s still tougher than anything out there. 😛

She has so much faith in him. Got to cling to what you can.

Love in the midst of carnage. 🙂 Pregnant she still kicks buns! Heh heh.

Hope your weekend has been fab! Next week I will be at ArmadilloCon! Hope to see you there. 🙂