Virtual Tourist – Wolfenstein II 7/29/18

Mission Impossible: FalloutMission Impossible: Fallout – the film is a rollercoaster of non-stop action. They also throw in nostalgic bits which were excellent. Loved the mission recorder, which was a mix of super new tech (DNA matching) and original TV show (tape wheels and smoke!). Twists and red herrings abound. They also added things going wrong, annoyances to the protagonist, and other bits making this feel more like real life. Many things come back full circle. Rating: 4 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Paying Full Price to See Again.)

 

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

Yeppers, finally playing the third installment. Hubby finished it way back, but I’d not gotten to play. I bit more dizzying than the previous two, which is why I stayed away for a bit.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Blazkowicz Mom

Blazkowicz’s Mom – he’s having a dream/nightmare. Not a good family life as it turns out.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Save Blazkowicz

The game picks up moments after the end of Wolfenstein The New Order. Blazkowicz is messed up. It’s a miracle he’s alive at all!

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Resistance Leader

Our ragtag team’s leader. The suit allows her to walk and fight.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - doctorBlaskowicz wakes up fully when the stolen ship gets boarded. Finally finds one of the others. B has mad skills with his wheelchair. Lol. This boat is not made for the disabled.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

The Doc has set up some nasty traps for the soldiers. Very nasty traps. 😛

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - posters

They always have such lovely details! B pics up bits of info about Nazi America as he wheels himself through the sub.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Anya

A bittersweet reunion with Anya!

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus

B isn’t doing good. Half hitpoints are the best he gets! But he’s still tougher than anything out there. 😛

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Anya 2

She has so much faith in him. Got to cling to what you can.

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus - Kissing

Love in the midst of carnage. 🙂 Pregnant she still kicks buns! Heh heh.

Hope your weekend has been fab! Next week I will be at ArmadilloCon! Hope to see you there. 🙂

