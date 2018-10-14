Virtual Tourist -Wither 3 10/14/18

Morning!

Between quarter end at work and all the rain, I have no brain cells to rub together. Wheee!

Mini Movie Reviews

Venom – the film is a bit slow as they set up the pieces, but once Venom connects with Eddie Brock, the wild and fun ride begins. Full of snark and adorable bits, it plays down on the horrific elements of what Carlton Drake and the symbiotes have done and are trying to do. Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Virtual Tourist – Witcher 3

Still, inside a dream, this is the view from Yennefer’s apartment.

A view of Kaer Mohren in the dream.

The dream turns into a nightmare. The Wild Hunt is here, breaking the dimensional barrier to come into our realm.

Geralt wakes from his nightmare to frustrating reality. He’s been trying to chase down Yennefer for over six months now that his memories have returned.

Look at that gorgeous sky!!!!!!

Loved the little details in the first tavern we visit. Beautiful colored flowers painted in the walls. A bit of color to push away the dreary existence in the middle of a war-torn area.

More of the tavern and a view of my mentor.

Nilfgaard outpost in White Orchard. The conquering side. Locals are not thrilled at their presence.

Captain at the Nilfgaardian outpost. He’s trying hard to be patient with the locals, but that patience is being tested.

A new day? Could be the end of one as well. Lol. I can’t remember. But a lovely view either way!

