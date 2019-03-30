The Inevitability of Change 2019

2019 is proving to be a challenging year full of chaos and change. Change is not something we can always control. Sometimes it can lead to better things, and at others, not so much.

Two major items hit in the last month related to the author side of my life.

ConDFW

The first change, which was back in February (though I didn’t realize it until this week), was that one of my favorite conventions put on their last round this year. After 17 years ConDFW will be no more. I had no idea this was their last year, and I wasn’t able to attend this year and be part of the final event due to health reasons.

They went out with a bang! Which was wonderful. But I regret not having been there.

This convention meant a lot to me. Back in the day, it was the first literary fantasy/science fiction convention I ever attended. It was the year I realized I had no choice but to get out there and network if I wanted any chance at a writing career. (I tend to be something of a wallflower and quite shy.) It was at that first convention that I first met Selina Rosen, Melanie Fletcher, and Jeff Turner. Meetings that had significant impacts on my life as they led me to Yard Dog Press and Zumaya Publications and my first publishing contracts.

I wish Dan Robb and all the other wonderful people who’ve worked so hard to put such a fun convention together many thanks for all the years of hard work. Kudos guys!

Mundania Press

The second change to hit this month was the closing of Mundania Press and their subsidiaries.

For the last couple of years or more, changes by Amazon to make the most of their self-publishing services , weird algorithms, the economy, and a ton of other factors have dried up revenue streams and forced many to go out of business.

Mundania having to close has orphaned two of my novels – “Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles” and “Inner Demons.” While all rights have reverted to me, it also means I need to find new homes for these two books.

I’m looking into several solutions to see which way (or ways) I want to use to bring them back in print. So do not despair! But it was definitely a shock to hear of the closing.

My fellow authors and the writing and publishing community are awesome, and several people have reached out to me with suggestions and even possible new homes for the two orphaned novels. It will mean a ton of work, research, and patience, but it’s time to look forward rather than back.

I will keep you all updated on what direction I end up taking. It could even end up being one of the best things that could have happened, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the moment. Wish me luck!