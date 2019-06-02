Cover Reveals – Cross-eyed and Inner Demons

I am super excited to share the final covers for the second edition of “Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles” and “Inner Demons.”

Both are the impressive work of Charles Bernard!

Check ’em out!

The books are still working through the sales channels to become active.

Currently, the Kindle versions of both are live, and the trade paperback for Inner Demons is out there as well. (Some issues with the generated cover template keep holding Crossed back. But it should be available soon!)

Both the trade paperback with Amazon are also part of the Kindle Matchbook campaign where if you buy the trade paperback version you get the Kindle version free. As a reader, I have been thrilled by this feature as it means I can start reading the book before it’s made it to my door! Lol.

Here are some links for the ones that have gone live:

Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles Kindle

Inner Demons Trade Paperback

Inner Demons Kindle

The books will also soon be available through Ingram and in a jillion formats at Smashwords.

I still need to fix the web pages. So much to do! (And the day job is super full with the merger and system migration! Ugh!)

No rest for the wicked! Lol.