Virtual Tourist – Yakuza 0 6/30/19

Yakuza 0

The Yakuza 0 title screen.

Kiryu is helped out by a mysterious man. This is his swanky pad.

Outside a Pachinko arcade. No Sousa marching music though. 😛

One of several convenience stores in the area. One of the few places you can buy food to take with you to up your health after a fight. At restaurants, you have to eat it there, unless your health is full, in which case you can’t eat at all.

Kiryu’s neighborhood. He has a one-room apartment on the second floor of the building on the right.

A restaurant food display.

One of the places Kiryu can play side games. This is for mini car racing! You get a free car, and you can buy or find parts to improve it. One of the few side games I did OK at. Lol.

One of the substories. Rather hilarious. Love his 50’s Yankee look.

These guys are part of a singing group that is very popular with delinquents. They look like delinquents but are far from it. They want me to teach them how to pass as badass, so their fans don’t realize the truth. Lol. (The leader talks tough on second, apologetic the next, hilarious.)

One of the restaurants you can buy food. On the minimap, they show as orange. The yellow squares are for places you can buy things, like the convenience store. Purple colored areas are places with games. The Sega Game stores have UFO Catchers! (Something else I’m doing decent on! Yay! Stuffed animals for the win! :P)

Have a great week! And a happy 4th of July!