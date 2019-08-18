Virtual Tourist – Tales of Berseria 8/18/19

Morning!

Well, August has been a big cluster of crazy. Made it down for ArmadilloCon then ended up spending all weekend in the hotel room. The drive tortured my insides too much so I had no tolerance for sitting in the hotel chairs at all. 🙁

Poor hubby ended up getting a kidney stone for his birthday. We think it’s finally out. He was super miserable for the last two weeks! Ugh.

I’d really hoped to make Animefest, but had to cancel out. Did buy a fancy chair to try to make it, but the chair didn’t work out, so that was that. (I’m canceling out of Fencon as well. Makes me sad, but better than having to cancel while I am there. Hopefully, 2020 will see me back in full swing.)

It’s not helped that work has been insane. After a typical grueling quarter end that left no time for trying to prep, we’re now in July close. This is the first month everything was done in BOLO, so a ton of changes to pre-existing data so it maps to the new structure had to be done. BOLO is something of a prima donna and tends to do whatever it wants. Has made for some late nights.

The old saying totally applies: When it rains, it pours. 😛

Mini Movie Review

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – This film was a lot of fun. It has tons of action, super cool effects, and even emotional issues the characters need to working through. The whole frenemies relationship between Hobbs and Shaw was amusing. They even threw some twists into that which worked very well. Stunts are over the top, which is an F&F staple, but nothing so glaring it pulls you from the story. My only nitpick was when the good guys seem to forget all about the scientist guy. But overall, this was a fun ride! (Three extra clips during the credits! So wait to the very end!) Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s rating: Worth Full Price to See Again)

Tales of Berseria

Is this an idyllic spot or what? That sky is gorgeous!

Inside an ancient temple. (If I remember correctly.) The blue things are monsters waiting to drop on you as you walk past.

A main hallway in the Exorcists’ HQ.

Group photo! We’re still missing one member of the group at this stage. How she joins and what she’s supposed to be doing comes later. 😛

A magic barrier to keep people out of this particular temple. Didn’t stop the group for long. 😛

The temple we’re trying to break into. The seal is so large, you can see it from here!

Inside the Earth Pulse. Power zones somewhat like ley lines.

Once we escape from the Earth pulse, we ended up in another ancient temple.

Area outside the temple. I got lost in this zone for a while. lol.

A weaponsmith turned demon. Not a happy camper.

Hope August is going a lot better for ya’ll than it has been for us! lol. 😛

