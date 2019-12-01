Virtual Tourist – Yakuza 0 12/1/19

Mini Movie Reviews

Frozen 2 – there was a lot to love about this sequel. I adored that we got to see how the family was before the scare, which made the parents separate the two girls. They also worked in the lesson from the first film into the second one, which made for a nice progression. The animation was great, and we have new songs to sing. Lol. I enjoyed it a lot! Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again!)

Ford vs. Ferrari – Matt Damon and Christian Bale are fab in this film. The rapport between the two men and the difficulties they face came across as natural and with depth. From the quick research I did, this is mostly accurate, with the usual license taken by Hollywood to ramp up the excitement and drama. The one bit I do wish they’d pointed out better is how Ken Miles would have won the European trifecta of racing if he’d not been shafted at Le Mans. He would have been the first man to ever win all three. So sad. Good story, great cinematography, excellent acting, cool racing stunts. Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price to See Again)

Yakuza 0

The game switches characters and cities. 1980’s fictional Okinawa!

See that giant crab sign? They have those for real! The details are amazing.

Side street view of the cabaret club called The Grand. This is where we will meet Majima.

The front entrance to The Grand. Super glitzy!

They have a full-on band! Though it is the ’80s, this does take you back to the big clubs from the ’40s.

A shot of the clientele at The Grand.

Spotted some nice decorations for Christmas! That’s Majima. Did I not take a pic of him? Eek!

Your super general type store – Don Quixote! They have all sorts of stuff for sale. 😛

This is shrine tucked away in some narrow streets close to Club Sunshine. The same weird priest with the clown face is here. A place to trade your CP points for goodies and advantages.

This town is chuck full of ritzy clubs. Everyone has money to burn! 😛

I keep trying to get myself back on to a regular schedule with posts, but life is all over the place. I hope you and yours had a great Thanksgiving!

Like this: Like Loading...