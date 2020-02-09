Mini Movie Reviews 2/9/20

Morning!

Yep, I fell off the face off the earth for a while again. Being in the accounting field, the months of Dec to late Feb usually mean a ton more work than usual. Year-End catch up and clean up, a more-in-depth audit, more reports. Ugh. It hasn’t helped that we lost a person in our department and that they had a small layoff last week. Chaos as usual! Whee!

Mini Movie Reviews!

Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn) – This was a BLAST! The ads were very misleading in several aspects. Since Margot Robbie was the best thing about the Suicide Squad film, I was both excited and reticent about a movie where the character Harley was the lead. I know there’s a lot of stuff out there saying this is a man-bashing film, which isn’t strictly wrong, but it’s about so much more than that. It is about dependent women, becoming independent. My hubby thought this movie was as fun as I did — tons of explosions, fights, comical moments. I’d gone to see it thinking it might be a dud, and came out knowing it was one of the most fun movies I’d seen in a while. They did so many fun things. They even did a super cute, animated origin recap for Harley, which is pretty close to canon. For purists, a lot of the characters portrayed will not be presicely what they should be, but there is enough there to get you through. Ewan McGregor was a blast as Black Mask. Harley’s egg sandwich sequence was a riot.

It’s a popcorn film. It’s not meant to be taken too seriously or looked at too closely – though I felt they covered their bases very well. Not for kids, though. Adult subject matter/violence. But such a ride! (I had not seen rollerskates combat in a long time. Good call!)

Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admissions)

Weathering With You – Loved this film. Take some tissues with you! Both hubby and I needed them for this one. Lol. It is a neat mixture of paranormal, ancient legends, and modern times. It has super cool visuals and is quite emotional. The film had a really neat premise. We enjoyed it a lot!

Rating: 3.75 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Full Price of Admission)

1917 – Unfortunately, though I had been desperately wanting to see this movie, I can give no review. We had to leave after twenty minutes. It wasn’t the horror of trench warfare that made us go, but their choice of camera work. I hadn’t realized it during the previews, but this movie got filmed with shakycam. 🙁 So I got motion sick watching it. Once they were out of the trenches, it was more than I could take. Waaaahhh! Curse you, shakycam!

Dolittle – this was a cute film — lots of lovely moments for the kids with the animals. Several of the animals had definite personalities, though not all of them were highlighted or had enough screen time to get to know them. The voice and accent they had Robert Downey Jr. use was grating. It did not sound like him at all. The special effects, especially the animals, were excellent. But for some reason, the movie just went along; it had no real fire to it. So while worth seeing, it is not something you should rush to do.

Rating: 3.25 out of 4 (Hubby’s Rating: Worth Matinee)

Happy viewing!

