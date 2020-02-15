Alien Redemption on Pre-Order for Kindle and Nook

Greetings, all!

I’m reaching out to let you know that Alien Redemption is up for pre-order on Kindle and Nook!

The release date is 2/28/20.

Not only that, but both are currently discounted to make the offer even more enticing!

Just click on the icons below to see the reduced pre-order price. 🙂

Sample chapters are available as well, so you can get a taste of what to expect. 🙂 Click here.

Don’t forget that Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles and Inner Demons are currently free at Smashwords to celebrate the release of Alien Redemption! Just click on the cover below to get there. 🙂

It would be awesome if you would leave reviews, inform others, or forward the blog post around. I would appreciate your help!

Thanks so much! 🙂

