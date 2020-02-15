Alien Redemption on Pre-Order for Kindle and Nook

Greetings, all!
I’m reaching out to let you know that Alien Redemption is up for pre-order on Kindle and Nook!
The release date is 2/28/20.
Not only that, but both are currently discounted to make the offer even more enticing!
Just click on the icons below to see the reduced pre-order price. 🙂
Sample chapters are available as well, so you can get a taste of what to expect. 🙂 Click here.
Don’t forget that Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles and Inner Demons are currently free at Smashwords to celebrate the release of Alien Redemption! Just click on the cover below to get there. 🙂
It would be awesome if you would leave reviews, inform others, or forward the blog post around. I would appreciate your help!
Thanks so much! 🙂
