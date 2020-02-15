Alien Redemption on Pre-Order for Kindle and Nook

Greetings, all!

Turbic Station - Alien Redemption

I’m reaching out to let you know that Alien Redemption is up for pre-order on Kindle and Nook!

The release date is 2/28/20.

Not only that, but both are currently discounted to make the offer even more enticing!

Just click on the icons below to see the reduced pre-order price. 🙂

Kindle - Amazon

Barnes And Noble

Sample chapters are available as well, so you can get a taste of what to expect. 🙂 Click here.

The Holiday - Alien Redemption

Don’t forget that Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles and Inner Demons are currently free at Smashwords to celebrate the release of Alien Redemption! Just click on the cover below to get there. 🙂

Cross-eyed Dragon Troubles

Inner Demons

It would be awesome if you would leave reviews, inform others, or forward the blog post around. I would appreciate your help!

Thanks so much! 🙂

 

 

Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.