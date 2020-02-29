Cover Reveal – Alien Redemption

Greetings, all!

Yes, we finally have a cover!  See what Charles Bernard has created. 

Alien Redemption by Gloria Oliver

Isn’t it lovely? It has a lot of elements (maybe even hints) from the book. 😛  

The Kindle and Nook ebook versions of Alien Redemption are now live! Trade paperbacks should be available soon!

Don’t forget two books are currently free at Smashwords to celebrate the release of Alien Redemption. They won’t stay that way forever, so if you’ve not downloaded your copies, do it soon. 🙂 And please pass the word along! 

All your efforts are very much appreciated!

Enjoy!

 

Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

