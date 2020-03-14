Alien Redemption Book Trailer

Greetings!

As always, I am behind! I did finally remember to update the book trailer for Alien Redemption.

I made a few tweaks and added the cover. Feel free to share it around. 😛

Enjoy!

P.S. The publisher forgot to update the sale price for the Nook over at Barnes and Noble. Their lapse is your gain! Get your copy while the lower price lasts! Bwahahahaha!

P.S.S. Sorry I’ve not posted a blog post in a few weeks. I had spent an hour prepping one when something went wrong and I lost the whole thing. I was too bummed to do it over. DOH!

Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

