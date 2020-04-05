Pancakes a la Oliver!

Morning, all!

Being Shut-In is not easy. Luckily, we live in a rural area and taking a short walk with no one around helps keep the cabin fever in check. 😛

Anyway, hubby made something yesterday that I made for myself this morning and thought I would share it! It might be fun to try with the kiddos! A new way to bling out breakfast. 🙂 

Pancakes a la Oliver!

  Pancakes a la Oliver

1 – Grab one stack of your favorite frozen pancakes.

2 – Heat the pancakes per instructions, unstacked on a plate.  (I add a tiny bit of butter to melt on top.)

3 – Once done, add a slice of Colby and a slice of thin-sliced ham on each pancake.

4 – Put them back in the microwave for 30 sec.

5 – Remove from the microwave and add a drizzle (or more) of syrup and eat!

Pretty tasty! (It’s like a pancake Montecristo!) 

Speaking of Montecristo, I am thinking of trying some jam on top the next time. 🥰

I hope you guys are safe and virus-free! Stay safe!

 

Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.