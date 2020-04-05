Morning, all!

Being Shut-In is not easy. Luckily, we live in a rural area and taking a short walk with no one around helps keep the cabin fever in check. 😛

Anyway, hubby made something yesterday that I made for myself this morning and thought I would share it! It might be fun to try with the kiddos! A new way to bling out breakfast. 🙂

Pancakes a la Oliver!

1 – Grab one stack of your favorite frozen pancakes.

2 – Heat the pancakes per instructions, unstacked on a plate. (I add a tiny bit of butter to melt on top.)

3 – Once done, add a slice of Colby and a slice of thin-sliced ham on each pancake.

4 – Put them back in the microwave for 30 sec.

5 – Remove from the microwave and add a drizzle (or more) of syrup and eat!

Pretty tasty! (It’s like a pancake Montecristo!)

Speaking of Montecristo, I am thinking of trying some jam on top the next time. 🥰

I hope you guys are safe and virus-free! Stay safe!

