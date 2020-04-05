Morning, all!
Being Shut-In is not easy. Luckily, we live in a rural area and taking a short walk with no one around helps keep the cabin fever in check. 😛
Anyway, hubby made something yesterday that I made for myself this morning and thought I would share it! It might be fun to try with the kiddos! A new way to bling out breakfast. 🙂
Pancakes a la Oliver!
1 – Grab one stack of your favorite frozen pancakes.
2 – Heat the pancakes per instructions, unstacked on a plate. (I add a tiny bit of butter to melt on top.)
3 – Once done, add a slice of Colby and a slice of thin-sliced ham on each pancake.
4 – Put them back in the microwave for 30 sec.
5 – Remove from the microwave and add a drizzle (or more) of syrup and eat!
Pretty tasty! (It’s like a pancake Montecristo!)
Speaking of Montecristo, I am thinking of trying some jam on top the next time. 🥰
I hope you guys are safe and virus-free! Stay safe!
