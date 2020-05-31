Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed – Origins 5/31/20

Morning!

Almost half the year is gone already. People seem to be losing their minds left and right. It’s mind boggling.

Assassin’s Creed – Origins

Speaking of losing one’s mind… I somehow did 8 instead of the usual 10 pics last time… Hmmm.

This is a super important character – Senu! He is Bayek’s companion. They have a psychic connection, so Bayek can see through Senu’s eyes. This helps Bayek map enemy locations and levels. Isn’t he pretty?

Siwa – Bayek’s home town. The place where things went wrong. At the bottom, you can see the top of a pigeon tower. They were used for food, pets, and for delivering messages. I would imagine they also used them for fertilizer for crops? (Egyptians raise pigeons to this day!)

A view of the other side of Siwa. Steep cliffs protect the town from desert storms.

Look at all the detail! Isn’t his shield gorgeous?

Bayek just outside the walls of the Temple of Amun in Siwa. There are secrets here. Secrets those who destroyed Bayek’s life wish to find.

The other side of Siwa. On the left life, on the right, arid death.

Desert as far as the eye can see.

A cave in the cliffs around Siwa.

Nighttime view of the encroaching desert.

View of Siwa from the nearby cliffs.

Night view of Siwa’s lake area.

As always, stay safe! Until next time! 😛

