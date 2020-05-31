Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed – Origins 5/31/20

Morning!

Almost half the year is gone already. People seem to be losing their minds left and right. It’s mind boggling.

Assassin’s Creed – Origins

Speaking of losing one’s mind… I somehow did 8 instead of the usual 10 pics last time… Hmmm.

Assassin's Creed - Origins - SenuThis is a super important character – Senu!  He is Bayek’s companion. They have a psychic connection, so Bayek can see through Senu’s eyes. This helps Bayek map enemy locations and levels. Isn’t he pretty?

Assassin's Creed - Origins - SiwaSiwa – Bayek’s home town. The place where things went wrong. At the bottom, you can see the top of a pigeon tower. They were used for food, pets, and for delivering messages. I would imagine they also used them for fertilizer for crops? (Egyptians raise pigeons to this day!)

Assassin's Creed - Origins - SiwaA view of the other side of Siwa. Steep cliffs protect the town from desert storms.

Assassin's Creed - Origins - ShiledLook at all the detail! Isn’t his shield gorgeous? 

Assassin's Creed - Origins - Temple of AmunBayek just outside the walls of the Temple of Amun in Siwa. There are secrets here. Secrets those who destroyed Bayek’s life wish to find. 

Assassin's Creed - Origins - SiwaThe other side of Siwa. On the left life, on the right, arid death.

Assassin's Creed - Origins - DesertDesert as far as the eye can see.  

Assassin's Creed - OriginsA cave in the cliffs around Siwa.

Assassin's Creed - OriginsNighttime view of the encroaching desert. 

Assassin's Creed - Origins - SiwaView of Siwa from the nearby cliffs. 

Assassin's Creed - OriginsNight view of Siwa’s lake area. 

As always, stay safe! Until next time! 😛

 

