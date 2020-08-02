Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed Origins 8/2/20

Morning!

Life continues in its usual chaotic cycles. I used a few days of vacation this week, and instead of vegging I spent them working on writer stuff. 😛 I never learn.

I have been learning a lot about landing pages and opt-in pages and figuring out how to get more traction for my novels in general. Writing a good book is but one of the many things you have to do. The writer’s life is not for the faint of heart. Heh heh.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Our first view of the city of Alexandria! A sprawling metropolis and cultural melting pot.

A temple in Alexandria. Depending on where you are will depend on whether they are Egyptian, Greek, or even Roman. Some are hybrids.

A Ptolemy statue. He was Cleopatra’s younger brother and has usurped her rule. Destroying them is one of Bayek’s little pleasures. 😛

Side view of part of Alexandria. The game has a photo shooting utility and the photos will show on the main map. So you can like other peeps pics. A neat idea! They even do a picture of the day. Encouraging us all to be Virtual Tourists. 😛

Here is some gorgeous tile work. Definitively showing Greek influence.

Inside one of the homes in Alexandria. I so love all the detail!

One of the major streets in Alexandria.

The Library of Alexandria. Imposing, is it not? Yet a perfect example of the mishmash of cultures in the magnificent city. (Ah, makes me think of Rachel Caine’s awesome series The Great Library set in an alternate history where this bastion of learning was not destroyed.)

Pharos the Lighthouse in Alexandria – one of the seven wonders of the world.

Inside the Great Library. There are scholars everywhere you look.

A giant gyroscope inside the library.

It’s awe-inspiring to see what people managed to build in ancient times.

View of the top area of the Pharos Lighthouse.

Statues in the waters of Alexandria. Just how did they get these out here?

The Tomb of Alexander the Great

If you are not currently subscribed to my newsletter/blog – now might be the time!

I am giving away a FREE short story entitled "Elixir of Life" to any who sign up.

