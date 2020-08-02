Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed Origins 8/2/20

Morning!

Life continues in its usual chaotic cycles. I used a few days of vacation this week, and instead of vegging I spent them working on writer stuff. 😛  I never learn. 

I have been learning a lot about landing pages and opt-in pages and figuring out how to get more traction for my novels in general. Writing a good book is but one of the many things you have to do. The writer’s life is not for the faint of heart. Heh heh. 

Assassin’s Creed Origins

City of AlexandriaOur first view of the city of Alexandria! A sprawling metropolis and cultural melting pot.

Temple in AlexandriaA temple in Alexandria. Depending on where you are will depend on whether they are Egyptian, Greek, or even Roman. Some are hybrids.

Ptolemy statueA Ptolemy statue. He was Cleopatra’s younger brother and has usurped her rule. Destroying them is one of Bayek’s little pleasures. 😛

Side view of Alexandria Side view of part of Alexandria. The game has a photo shooting utility and the photos will show on the main map. So you can like other peeps pics. A neat idea! They even do a picture of the day. Encouraging us all to be Virtual Tourists. 😛

Tiled FloorsHere is some gorgeous tile work. Definitively showing Greek influence. 

Home in AlexandriaInside one of the homes in Alexandria. I so love all the detail!

A main street in AlexandriaOne of the major streets in Alexandria. 

Building in AlexandriaThe Library of Alexandria. Imposing, is it not? Yet a perfect example of the mishmash of cultures in the magnificent city. (Ah, makes me think of Rachel Caine’s awesome series The Great Library set in an alternate history where this bastion of learning was not destroyed.)

Pharos LighthousePharos the Lighthouse in Alexandria – one of the seven wonders of the world. 

Inside the Great Library Inside the Great Library. There are scholars everywhere you look. 

Giant gyroscopeA giant gyroscope inside the library. 

BuildingIt’s awe-inspiring to see what people managed to build in ancient times. 

 

The top of the Pharos LighthouseView of the top area of the Pharos Lighthouse. 

Statues in the waters of AlexandriaStatues in the waters of Alexandria. Just how did they get these out here? 

The Tomb of Alexander the Great

The Tomb of Alexander the Great

If you are not currently subscribed to my newsletter/blog – now might be the time!

I am giving away a FREE short story entitled “Elixir of Life” to any who sign up. (For those of you already on the mailing list, don’t worry! I’ll be sending info on how you can get it soon! 

 

Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.