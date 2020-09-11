Book Trailer – Vassal of El 2020

Greetings!

Video editing software has changed a lot over the years. They have more bells and whistles than the old windows movie maker. I took the plunge two years ago and got Filmora’s video editing software. I’d wanted to do one for Inner Demons (the only book trailer I outsourced) and it would be handy for Alien Redemption. Then I decided I should start working on redoing some of my old book trailers.

 Well….after months of searching for pics and editing the thing off and on, I finally finished one! Lol.

So I reveal to you, the 2020 Vassal of El Book Trailer! Huzzah!

In case you want to do a comparison (bwahahahaha), here’s the original trailer from way back in 2009. *GASP*

Which Book Trailer did you like best?
Published by

Gloria Oliver

Expert party wallflower, Gloria loves manga and anime. Movies, too. Darn right. Books, oh yeah. Her 8th novel “Alien Redemption” will see publication in late 2019 from Zumaya Publications. For sample chapters and more, please visit www.gloriaoliver.com

