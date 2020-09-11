Book Trailer – Vassal of El 2020

Greetings!
Video editing software has changed a lot over the years. They have more bells and whistles than the old windows movie maker. I took the plunge two years ago and got Filmora’s video editing software. I’d wanted to do one for Inner Demons (the only book trailer I outsourced) and it would be handy for Alien Redemption. Then I decided I should start working on redoing some of my old book trailers.
Well….after months of searching for pics and editing the thing off and on, I finally finished one! Lol.
So I reveal to you, the 2020 Vassal of El Book Trailer! Huzzah!
In case you want to do a comparison (bwahahahaha), here’s the original trailer from way back in 2009. *GASP*
