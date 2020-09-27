Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed Origins 9/27/20

Morning!

I hope everyone is doing well. Still shopping around for an agent for Black Jade and got some work done on Breaking Dawn Cleaners. For my WIP projects, I’ve been setting up Pinterest Boards so you can follow part of the creative process as I find things to add to the story or research on bits. Just click on the following links if you’re interested – Black Jade Pinterest Board and Breaking Dawn Cleaners Pinterest Board.

I’ve been trying some experiments to try to get Alien Redemption some traction out in the world – small nibbles, but nothing big. Since this one has been getting great reviews, I was hoping it would do more. Ugh. If you have the time and inclination, would you help me get the word out? I would so appreciate it!

Assassin’s Creed Origins 9/27/20

This is a hippodrome! Chariot races for the masses! I did the learning run and did abysmally, so I did not try to compete. I may be back later though, on my own time, as hubby didn’t find it interesting. Crazy stuff!

Here’s a view of the interior of the hippodrome. Impressive, no?

The same town has a shipyard. Something I came to realize as I toured the country is that some tasks people did every day are emulated in the game. Like, people actually going through the motions of making pottery, dragging a rock for construction, etc. Such awesome detail!!!!! I think it is the coolest thing EVER!

As you venture to different places in the game, the interiors and exteriors change showing more Roman or Greek influence depending on the place. Love the tile work!

A view of the throne room at the Royal Palace. The melding of the different cultures is clear. 😛

A bathhouse – different soaking pools, oils, and ways to get clean. (I forgot to lighten some of the pics for easier viewing. DOH!)

Far off view of the lighthouse at Alexandria – one of the seven wonders of the world!

Is that impressive or what? Definitely full of Roman influence.

We finally meet Cleopatra. Interestingly enough, though she loved all things Egyptian, she was Greek! She was the descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, a Greek general and companion of Alexander the Great.

Mummified head. The guys in the back are working behind the scenes to usurp power and destabilize Egypt even further for their own ends.

Stay safe and have a great week!

Also, if you need books to read, consider checking out the fabulous works of Rachel Caine! She is one of my all-time favorite authors, and she has terminal cancer. I want to share her awesomeness with you and also help her out, as the medical bills are stacking up. She does thrillers, science fiction, vampires, supernatural, and so much more! I totally recommend her books! You won’t regret it! (And she needs the help!)

Thank you!!!!

